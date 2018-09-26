25 women on 24-day journey across country to spread peace

A group of 25 women, from all walks of life, which began a nation-wide journey to spread peace, non-violence, love, and with a message of safeguarding the Indian constitution, eventually reached Luckow on Tuesday evening.

The journey, ‘Batein aman ki’, began on September 20 from Delhi and is scheduled to end on October 13. “In the 24-day journey, the group will cover different cities, towns, villages and will meet local peace-loving citizens and organisations. They will also organise public meetings and cultural programmes,” said programme co-ordinator Niti Saxena.

The aim of the ‘Baatein Aman Ki’ campaign is to fight the targeted attacks on the Constitutional rights of women in India. Saxena said that in recent times, women are not only attacked but constant efforts are being made to psychologically undermine women through systematic propaganda - irrational, unscientific and anti-democratic. “With a rise in overall violence in society, there is a deep impact on the lives of women. The mob lynching by the cow vigilantes and honour killings have become a daily affair. Through this campaign, we want to mobilise women and men to stand together to safeguard the constitutional rights and to connect and bring together many women’s organisations and people’s movements to make a more peaceful, just and non-violent society. Five routes have been chalked out to cover most of the states of India,” she added.

On the day, the group organised a public meeting at Sheroes cafe, where they met people and also staged plays to create awareness among the masses about social issues. “There is a need to evoke the constitutional rights, especially in the context of the spate of violence that has been taking place across the country including gang rapes of women. Women groups from across India are coming together to organise a massive drive,” one of the women said while addressing the gathering on Tuesday.

They said that during the last few years, there has been a frontal attack on the constitution, on freedom of expression, which impacts every woman. “This includes our right to dress, speak, write and eat, rights we had fought so hard for, and gained through sustained struggle,” she added.

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 13:31 IST