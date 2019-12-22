e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 22, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 22, 2019
Home / Lucknow / 35 illegal firearms, ammunition recovered from three western UP districts

35 illegal firearms, ammunition recovered from three western UP districts

lucknow Updated: Dec 22, 2019 21:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

With the recovery of as many as 35 illegal firearms from three districts of western UP, the state police authorities on Sunday claimed that the violence witnessed in at least 16 districts during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests over the past three days was the result of a “well-planned conspiracy”.

Inspector general (IG) of police, law and order, Praveen Kumar said, “Around 35 illegal firearms were recovered from arrested miscreants in Firozabad, Bijnor and Muzaffarnagar. About 69 cartridges of non-prohibited bores and 647 bullet shells were also recovered from the arrested people as well as found lying at the scenes of violent protests in the past three days.”

He said that investigation into the violence and arson reported in different districts of the state suggested that anti-social elements present among protestors carried illegal firearms and opened fire on the crowds.

“Such a large recovery of illegal firearms, live cartridges and bullet shells of non-prohibited bore weapons clearly hints towards a major conspiracy behind the violence,” said Kumar.

“At least 288 police personnel were injured in the violence reported in 15 districts since Thursday afternoon. Of these, at least 61 personnel suffered injuries due to bullets fired from the crowd,” he added.

Earlier on Friday, UP director general of police OP Singh had also hinted at the possible involvement of people from West Bengal in the violent protests witnessed in Uttar Pradesh.

top news
India vs West Indies: Kohli, Rahul guide hosts to series win in Cuttack
India vs West Indies: Kohli, Rahul guide hosts to series win in Cuttack
FATF seeks clarity from Pakistan on madrassas belonging to banned outfits
FATF seeks clarity from Pakistan on madrassas belonging to banned outfits
‘Simple Google search’: Congress on PM Modi’s ‘no detention centre’ claim
‘Simple Google search’: Congress on PM Modi’s ‘no detention centre’ claim
‘Why are you so scared?’: PM Modi questions Mamata Banerjee over NRC, CAA
‘Why are you so scared?’: PM Modi questions Mamata Banerjee over NRC, CAA
‘Hiding behind hate’: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM, Amit Shah over CAA protests
‘Hiding behind hate’: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM, Amit Shah over CAA protests
Amitabh Bachchan unwell, bows out of National Awards event
Amitabh Bachchan unwell, bows out of National Awards event
Fearless access to chancellor by varsities compromised, says West Bengal Governor
Fearless access to chancellor by varsities compromised, says West Bengal Governor
Congress’ Jairam Ramesh on why he is confident of bringing down CAA | Full Interview
Congress’ Jairam Ramesh on why he is confident of bringing down CAA | Full Interview
trending topics
Assam citizenship law protestsDelhi EarthquakeAnti-citizenship Act ProtestsCAA ProtestDelhi Air QualityPrashant KishorCAAJharkhand Exit Polls 2019 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

Lucknow News