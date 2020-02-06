‘50% people confuse cardiac arrest with gastric trouble’

lucknow

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 21:23 IST

Around 50% people confused cardiac arrest with belching and gastric trouble, experts said here on Thursday.

Breathlessness, pressure or pain near the chest may not always be a symptom of gastric trouble but the sign of a heart ailment, they explained at a press conference ahead of Cardiocon 20, which will begin on Saturday at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) here.

“It’s not necessary that you will feel pain during cardiac arrest. But pain is the first indicator of trouble for your heart,” said Dr Aditya Kapoor of SGPGIMS during the press meet.

The two-day event of cardiologists from India and abroad will discuss the latest breakthroughs in cardiac treatment and ailments.

Dr PK Goel, head of the department of cardiology (SGPGIMS) said, “Such patients suffering floating pain from near the heart to the arms must see a doctor.”

He also said, “In case of cardiac arrest, patient should be taken to a hospital, which is equipped with the facility of angiography and angioplasty. If a patient gets proper treatment within six hours of an attack, the heart recovers well. If the patient is brought late, the heart could suffer irreparable damage.”

Dr Naveen Garg of SGPGIMS said, “Not only doctors, but well trained staff and nurses also make a difference in recovery of cardiac patients.”

Dr Satyendra Tewari of SGPGIMS said around 1070 doctors and 200 nurses and techincians would attend the two-day event.

Dr SS Singhal of Kanpur would be given the lifetime achievement award this year.

The doctors suggested that since heart disorders could be passed on to the next generation, it was important for people to take precautions from an early age.

In this case, regular check-ups could save people cardiac troubles, they said.

Dr Sandeep Tewari said, “Cardiovascular diseases are a leading cause of deaths in the country. That’s why it’s essential to adopt a healthy lifestyle to keep cardiac problems at bay.”