After getting threats, Allahabad University assistant professor leaves city

An Allahabad University assistant professor has left the city after receiving threats and fearing getting lynched by disgruntled elements. Dr Vikram of Allahabad University’s Department of Modern and Medieval History started receiving threats on his phone after a video went viral on social media, showing him delivering a speech in which he passed derogatory remarks against a Hindu God.

Meanwhile, Allahabad University registrar NK Shukla issued a show cause notice to the teacher on August 30, seeking a reply within three days.

Allahabad University Modern and Medieval History department head Yogeshwar Tiwari said that the assistant professor was on leave from August 29 to September 4, 2019.

In the video, Vikram is heard passing derogatory remarks against a Hindu God claiming that he did not believe in any god irrespective of religion and one must believe in oneself and not rely on fate.

However, if media reports are to be believed, Vikram said that the clip uploaded on social networking sites was just a portion of the 35-minute video of his speech, given in 2017. He accused a research student for the mischief, who allegedly uploaded a portion of his speech which showed him in bad light.

According to these reports, Vikram is known to have said that prior to this incident, he had complained six times to the university administration against the research student about his repeated attempts to disturb and blackmail him.

He had said that in the 35-minute speech given in 2017, he spoke about an incident about his childhood and tried to convey his thought that no one should believe in fate but instead should believe in oneself and make efforts to achieve one’s goals in life. Vikram said that he had also talked to SSP, Prayagraj for security besides requesting university authorities to send a show-cause notice on his email so that he could reply to it without having to be in the city. He said that his intention was never to hurt the sentiments of any person. If inadvertently he has, he sought pardon for his words.

Meanwhile, members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) have lodged a complaint against the assistant professor at the Colonelganj police station, seeking the lodging of an FIR against him for inciting communal hatred and disturbing peace. ABVP Kashi Prant joint secretary Ashwani Maurya has also has tendered a complaint to the President of India against the assistant professor.

