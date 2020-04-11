Allahabad HC rejects objections of BJP MP in petition challenging her election

lucknow

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 17:34 IST

The Allahabad high court on Friday rejected the preliminary objections raised by BJP MP Sanghmitra Maurya against the election petition filed by Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Dharmendra Yadav challenging her election from Badaun parliamentary seat in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

While rejecting the objections of the BJP MP, justice Ramesh Sinha fixed May 6 as the next date for framing of the issues in the matter.

Former MP from Badaun Lok Sabha seat, Dharmendra Yadav had filed the election petition challenging the election of Samghmitra Maurya who had defeated Yadav in the last general election.

“In my considered opinion, the contention advanced by counsel for Sanghmitra Maurya that the petitioner Dharmendra Yadav’s statement in the election petition raises no cause of action, is wholly unfounded. It is well settled law that if the election petition speaks about the material facts and concise statement on which the election petitioner relies upon are stated in the election petition, the same should not be thrown at the threshold,” the court observed.

The petitioner had challenged the election of Sanghmitra Maurya, who is daughter of UP cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya, on the ground that it was a case of improper acceptance of her nomination. It was also contended that in the nomination, there was no disclosure of her marital status and other facts and also there was no disclosure of the assets of her spouse.