Another ‘water gateway’ discovered at Lucknow’s Chattar Manzil

UP Rajkiya Nirman Nigam (UPRNN), the agency undertaking Chattar Manzil beautification work, on Friday unearthed another tunnel that leads to Kothi Farhat Baksh. Officials believe it to be another ‘water gateway’ that connects the heritage structure to river Gomti.

The discovery was made when workers engaged in the excavation task stumbled upon a cylindrical structure (made of lakhauri) lying buried, said UPRNN officials.

“It was found 13 metres beneath the ground,” said the contractor supervising the excavation work. The task is being carried out under the supervision of a high-powered committee comprising officials from ASI, AKTU, State Archaeology Department and officials of the civil engineering department, IIT-BHU.

Earlier, also on November 20, UP Rajkiya Nirman Nigam (UPRNN), the construction agency engaged in restoration of a structure, workers unearthed a ‘water gateway’ leading to this iconic structure of Chattar Manzil.

The ‘cylindrical structure’ (centre) had been lying buried for years (Sourced)

The excavators said once they are done with the task, they would further explore the length of the tunnel.

The discovery of the tunnel would unravel another chapter from the history of the twin structures – Chattar Manzil and Kothi Farhat Baksh, said officials.

They said the tunnel would demystify myths on folklores about Nawabs using water boats to sail within the palace complex. Almost a week back, excavators had discovered another hidden tunnel at the structure.

First Published: Dec 01, 2018 13:29 IST