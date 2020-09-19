e-paper
Home / Lucknow / Ayodhya: Hanuman Garhi Naga sadhus perform ‘buddhi-shuddhi’ yajna for Champat Rai

Ayodhya: Hanuman Garhi Naga sadhus perform ‘buddhi-shuddhi’ yajna for Champat Rai

The sadhus have been up in arms against Rai’s statement disapproving of opposition to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s visit to Ayodhya

lucknow Updated: Sep 19, 2020 12:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
The sadhus have also demanded Champat Rai’s removal as the general secretary of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust formed to oversee the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya.
The sadhus have also demanded Champat Rai's removal as the general secretary of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust formed to oversee the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya.(PTI)
         

Naga sadhus of Ayodhya’s Hanuman Garhi organised a “buddhi-shuddhi” yajna on Friday for “better sense to prevail” on Champat Rai while demanding his removal as the general secretary of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust formed to oversee the Ram temple construction in the town. They have been up in arms against Rai’s statement disapproving of opposition to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s visit to Ayodhya.

The sadhus have supported Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in her face-off with the Maharashtra government.

“A buddhi-shuddhi yajna was organised at Hanuman Garhi today [Friday] for better sense to prevail on Champat Rai,” said Raju Das, who presided over the religious ceremony.

“We also demand the expulsion of Champat Rai from Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust. Such people must not be given a position in such an important organisation.”

Saints in Ayodhya have also demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing of two sadhus and their driver on April 16 in Maharastra’s Palghar and warned Thackeray against visiting Ayodhya.

Thackeray visited Ayodhya for the third time in March after becoming the chief minister.

“It remains to be seen who has the guts to stop Uddhav Thackeray from visiting Ayodhya,” Rai said on September 13.

