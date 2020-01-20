Ayodhya’s Queen Heo memorial park to be beautified

lucknow

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 20:57 IST

The state government has approved a budget of Rs 21 crore for the beautification of Queen Heo memorial park in Ayodhya.

As per the plan, a statue of the Queen and King Suro will also come up at the park, the foundation stone of expansion of which was laid by first lady of South Korea Kim Jung –sook and chief minister Yogi Adityanath during Deepotsav on November 6, 2018.

Under the beautification plan, the government will also set up a golden Egg (Globe) to portray journey of Queen Heo from Ayodhya to South Korea.

The Hwang-ok memorial in Ayodhya is spread in 2.5 acres near bank of river Saryu.

“The state government has approved complete beautification of the Queen Heo memorial park in Ayodhya. Statues of King and Queen will also come up at the Park,” said Neelkanth Tewari, UP’s tourism and culture minister.

As per legends, Princess Suriratna of Ayodhya had travelled to Korea and married King Kim Suro and became Queen Heo Hwang-ok in 48 AD. Many Koreans trace their ancestry to the legendary princess, who is known as Queen Heo Hwang-ok.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his South Korean counterpart President Moon Jae-in had signed an MOU in May 2015 during the India Prime Minister’s visit to South Korean for expansion and beautification of the existing memorial of Queen Heo Hwang-ok situated on banks of river Saryu.

With Rs 133 crore package from the Centre, the Yogi Adityanath government will not only develop ghats of this ancient city but will also add necessary amenities to it.

From Ram Katha gallery and park, Queen Heo Memorial, Ram Ki Paidi and Lakshman Kila ghat, all figure in Ayodhya’s transformation.

Apart from these historic and religious places, the state government has also laid out an elaborate plan to spend Rs 8 core on eight development activities, including landscape at public places, public toilets, drainage, street lights, sign boards and sandstone benches among others.