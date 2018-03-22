Balrampur hospital: Panel to probe sexual exploitation charges against senior officer

A probe committee has been formed to investigate in to the charges of sexual exploitation against a senior administrative officer at Balrampur hospital.

The four-member committee has to submit its report by March 28 with the office of director health (PHC/CHC).

Reportedly, a month ago, a contractual female staff had levelled allegations of sexual exploitation against hospital director Dr Rajiv Lochan. “A probe was conducted earlier and charges were found false,” said Dr Lochan.

Meanwhile, three health department officials and a representative of an NGO have been made members of the probe committee that will begin work from Thursday.

Dr Lochan said these are ploy against him by some people for their personal gains. “I am trying to improve the condition here,” he said.

Recently, the hospital was in the news for reducing the local purchase of medicines. Local purchase method is used to purchase such medicines that are required for patients but do not come in the regular hospital supply.

The hospital administration had restricted the power of allowing sanction of local purchase to one person, the director, citing budget problem that was opposed by patients. Balrampur is the only hospital that took such a decision in the state capital. The hospital gets over 4,000 patients every day, majority of whom are unable to afford costly medicine from private shops.