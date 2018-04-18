Banking system has been destroyed: Rahul

With bank ATMs running out of cash in most cities in Uttar Pradesh like in many other parts of the country, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is on a visit to his Lok Sabha constituency Amethi, blamed on Tuesday “demonetisation and weakening of the banking system” for it.

“Modi ji has destroyed the banking system of the country, that’s what I have to say about it. During demonetisation also we were forced to stand in queues as he (Modi) snatched ₹500-1000 notes from our pockets and put them in businessman Nirav Modi’s pocket,” said Rahul in Amethi.

Rahul was replying to newspersons questions on the ATM issue.

On BJP’s 2014 ‘Achey Din’ slogan and promise, Rahul said: “Don’t know when Achey Din will come”.

Rahul also attacked Modi “for his silence over the banking frauds” and said: “ Nirav Modi fled with ₹30,000 crore and the prime minister didn’t utter a word.”

He said the prime minister was scared of speaking in Parliament during the second half of the just concluded budget session, which was completely washed out due to protests.

“Had we been allowed 15 minutes to speak in Parliament on Rafael (jets) issue and Nirav Modi matter, the Prime Minister wouldn’t have been able to stand it,” Rahul said.

Rahul said Modi personally knew Nirav Modi and Choksi and called them as “Nirav bhai and Mehul bhai”.

“The ‘achey din’ BJP and Modiji had promised for the nation were ushered in only for 15 persons, including Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. For the poor of this country, including farmers, labourers and daily-wagers, it is all ‘bure din’,” He added.

Addressing a public meeting at Jamo in Amethi later, he said, “The government led by the man who claims having a 56 inch chest is spreading hatred among people. Modiji’s government has failed on all counts. Now, it is pitching Hindus against Hindus and fanning violence.”

Rahul inaugurated a community centre at Majgawan village in Jamo.

“Modi ji has 56 inch chest, but there is no place in it for the poor people. Because of wrong policies of the government, the farmers are not getting reasonable prices for their produce. Farmers did not get any loan waiver, but billionaires got exemption of ₹2.5 lakh crore.”

Talking about Amethi, Rahul said the Modi government shut down the mega food park project, Hindustan Papermill, and IIIT.

(With Agencies inputs)