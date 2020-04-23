BJP MLA gets notice after audio clip mocking PM appeal goes viral

lucknow

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 23:44 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has served a show-cause notice on its lawmaker from Sitapur (sadar) Rakesh Rathore over a viral audio in which the MLA in a telephonic conversation with another party leader was heard making fun of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to clap for frontline corona warriors.

The MLA has been asked to explain his conduct within a week.

The showcause notice, sent by UP BJP general secretary Vidyasagar Sonker, has specifically called for a written explanation from the lawmaker.

Modi, on March 19, had urged the people to express gratitude for the emergency service workers by clapping or ringing bells at 5 pm on March 22.

Subsequently, he had in another appeal urged masses to light diyas (earthen lamps) for 9 minutes at 9 pm on April 5 to mark country’s fight against the corona virus.

Couple of days back, Rathore, in a telephonic conversation with another BJP leader was heard mocking Modi’s appeal.

“Go on, keep creating noise by banging utensils .. go on clap as you will soon just be able to clap and won’t be good for anything else,” the MLA was heard saying in the video.

The conversation was leaked and quickly went viral with the main opposition Samajwadi Party spokesman IP Singh citing the viral audio as proof of rising resentment within the BJP.

“This audio is self explanatory and in fact if elections were to be held in UP today we would know how much support the BJP really has been left with,” said IP Singh.

Rathore, who had studied till intermediate is a ‘teli’ which is a sub-caste of the larger OBC group. He wasn’t available for comments despite repeated attempts.