Bride takes ‘band, baja, baaraat’ to groom’s place in Varanasi

Varanasi: In an interesting role reversal, a bride of Nayepur village travelled in style -- in a horse-drawn cart -- and arrived at her groom’s place in village Kandawa with all the pomp and pageantry of ‘band, baja, baaraat’. Her in-laws, in turn, gave her a rousing reception, welcoming her with traditional ‘aarti’.

The idea was the brainchild of the groom’s father, Dr DL Kashyap, who wanted to make a statement about gender equality to the society.

“Even today, many people discriminate between boys and girls, treating the latter as burden. I want to tell them to respect girls. Women are doing as well as men in all fields,” said Kashyap, who is dead against the practice of dowry.

The marriage, solemnised here on Sunday, has become the talk of the town.

“I wished to tell people that a girl can take the ‘baaraat’ to the boy’s house too. When I shared this idea with Suman’s (bride) parents, they immediately agreed. For us, the bride is the ‘Laxmi’ of the house. So, we welcomed her with ‘aarti’ and a grand celebration on arrival,” Kashyap said.

The bride, Suman Rani Patel, is pursuing masters from Rajlaxmi Gramyanchal Mahila Post Graduate College at Mangari and wants to work as a teacher.

Speaking about her unique marriage, she said, “My father-in-law wished that I should bring the ‘baaraat’ to their house and he made a request to my parents. As per his wish, I rode a beautifully decorated horse cart to their house, accompanied by the ‘baaraat’. I am very happy about becoming a part of such a nice family in which girls are respected so much.”

Groom Raja Thakur, an engineer with the Banaras division of the Indian railways, is equally delighted with the wedding. “It was a unique marriage. We welcomed the bride and ushered her to the dais, where garlands were exchanged. Our message is clear -- men and women are equal,” he said.

Suman’s father, Dr Rajnath Patel, thanked Raja and Dr Kashyap for “making a new start in the society”.

“This is a new beginning. The groom’s family broke an age-old tradition. This unique initiative will give a boost to women’s empowerment, especially in rural pockets,” he said.

The ‘baaraatis’, mostly women, were welcomed warmly with a sumptuous dinner and delicious Banarasi sweets.