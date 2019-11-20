e-paper
Census process notified, first phase begins in UPon May 16 next year

lucknow Updated: Nov 20, 2019 21:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The state government on Wednesday notified the process for the 2021 census in the state, with the first phase to be carried out from May 16 to June 30, 2020.

Secretary, general administration, Hariom said the work pertaining to the first phase of Census of India, 2021- Houselisting and Housing Census and updation of the National Population Register (NPR) will take place during May 16 to June 30, 2020 in the state.

In the first phase, enumerators will count houses and facilities provided in the rural and urban areas of 75 districts in the state. People will be counted in the second phase from February 9 to 28, 2021.

A six-day training programme for master trainers for the census work organised by the directorate of Census operations began at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Rural Development Institute.

In the first phase, 90 master trainers from 29 districts were imparted training. Master trainers of 46 districts will be trained in the second phase.

Addressing the master trainers, director general of the institute, L Venkateshwarlu, secretary, General Administration, Hariom and director, Census Work UP, Narendra Shankar Pandey gave details of the census work.

