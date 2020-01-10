Centre upgrades security of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das

lucknow

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 22:42 IST

The central government on Friday upgraded security of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, head of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, from Y to Z category.

The Ayodhya district administration received a communication in this regard from the Centre.

Now, the number of personnel deployed for Das’s security will be increased from 11 to 28.

At present, personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 224th battalion are deployed for the Nyas head’s security.

Prabha Shankar Pandey, company commander of the CRPF, reached Ayodhya from Lucknow on Friday to review security at the Mani Ram Das Chhavni Peeth, the Math from where the Nyas operates.

After enhancement of security cover of the Nyas head, security will also be enhanced at the Mani Ram Das Chhavni Peeth, an ashram in Ayodhya.

After the Supreme Court’s verdict on Ayodhya title suit on November 9 last paved way for construction of the Ram temple, security review of the Nyas head was due.

The Nyas has been spearheading the Ram Mandir movement across the country since 1990s.

Das will also be on a month-long tour from January 16. He will also attend the Kendriya Margdarshak Mandal meeting of the VHP in Prayagraj on January 20.