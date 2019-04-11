Cong team turns spotlight on development projects

On a day on which Congress president Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination papers from his Amethi Lok Sabha seat, his team took to social media to list to his credit a long list of development projects implemented and works carried out by him in the constituency over the years.

Besides referring to 15 major institutions set up with an investment of Rs 2747.74 crore in Amethi, the list also makes a mention of about 20 railway works with an investment of Rs 1922.06 crore and the roads constructed in the constituency under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna and other central funds of over Rs 100 crore.

The list also names major projects like Mega Food Park, Hindustan Paper Mills and IIITthat Rahul Gandhi claims have been either scrapped or shifted out of constituency at the behest of Modi government.

Union minister for textiles Smriti Irani, who is a BJP candidate again from the seat, has been targeting Rahul Gandhi for failing to bring development to Amethi.

Despite electing generations of leaders of the same family to parliament, the constituency has remained neglected, she has alleged.

Although Irani has accused him of escaping to Wayanad (Kerala) to get elected to parliament, local Congress leaders confidently asserted the union minister posed no serious challenge in the constituency this time.

“People of Amethi people have realized that Irani has taken away development projects instead of bringing them to Amethi. Mega Food Park, Hindustan Paper Mills and IIIT etc. are only few examples. Irani comes to Amethi only to get publicity. She gets coverage not because of her own work, but because of constituency of Rahul Gandhi. Irani had lost in Chandni Chowk (Delhi in 2004) and she should work in the constituency if she wants to do some social service there,” said Ameeta Sinh, who is the UP chapter chairperson of the All India Professionals Congress.

The Congress also remind the people about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to people in Amethi during his election campaign in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Calling Amethi a ‘most backward district’, Modi had said he would turn around Amethi in next 60 months in such a way that the Lok Sabha seat would be fit model for a case study. “If this is whatturn around means, then Amethi does not want to give the BJP any chance,” said Sinh.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 14:21 IST