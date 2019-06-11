Cop lodges complaint against BJP MP Rekha Verma for misbehaving with constable

BJP MP from Dhaurahra Rekha Verma allegedly misbehaved with a police constable on escort duty on Sunday night.

The constable Shyam Singh is posted at Mohammadi kotwali police station. In his complaint at the Mohammadi kotwali on Monday, Shyam Singh alleged that the Dhaurahra MP threatened him of dire consequences if he failed to mend ways.

“The unexpected incident has triggered fear, affecting normal duty work,” Singh said in his complaint. The PRO of Kheri SP said that “on the complaint of the police constable, an FIR under sections 504, 506, 332 and 353 had been lodged at Mohammadi kotwali.”

Efforts to obtain the version of Dhaurahra MP Rekha Verma failed as she did not respond to calls made to her cellphone.

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 08:28 IST