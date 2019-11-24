e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 24, 2019

‘Counselling provided by pharmacist can improve effectiveness of medication’

lucknow Updated: Nov 24, 2019 21:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Over the years, the pharmacist’s role had evolved from being just a distributer of drugs to that of a counsellor for patients, said Sunil Yadav, former chairperson, state pharmacy council (Uttar Pradesh).

In a press statement, issued as part of the 58th National Pharmacy Week celebrations organised from November 17 to 23, he said, “Discussions were held on how pharmacists were striving to modernise healthcare by ensuring that medication given to patients was safe, effective and affordable. Their counselling, in fact, has often improved the effectiveness of the medication. It has helped ensure that the medicines are taken properly.”

“Factors like if the medicine should be taken with or without food, at bed time or at any other time during the day, with water or milk, whether it has to be swallowed or chewed, the time gap between doses, etc, affect the impact on the patient’s body,” he said.

Yadav said that health hazards caused by inappropriate medication had been a serious issue. “Here, the role of a pharmacist becomes crucial. While the doctor decides what medicine needs to be taken, the pharmacist has a role in ensuring proper administration of the drug,” he said.

Yadav said the pharmacist community had a big responsibility in ensuring speedy recovery of patients.

top news
Ajit Pawar’s statement false, no alliance with BJP: Sharad Pawar clarifies
Ajit Pawar’s statement false, no alliance with BJP: Sharad Pawar clarifies
Plane crashes into residential homes in Congo; at least 25 aboard dead
Plane crashes into residential homes in Congo; at least 25 aboard dead
Sharad Pawar our leader, BJP-NCP alliance will provide stable govt: Ajit Pawar
Sharad Pawar our leader, BJP-NCP alliance will provide stable govt: Ajit Pawar
19-year-old man held with Rs 50 lakh at Delhi Metro station; I-T dept roped in
19-year-old man held with Rs 50 lakh at Delhi Metro station; I-T dept roped in
‘You might need to ask’: Manjrekar tells Bhogle, faces backlash
‘You might need to ask’: Manjrekar tells Bhogle, faces backlash
Virat Kohli suggests changes in ICC World Test Championship format
Virat Kohli suggests changes in ICC World Test Championship format
On SC’s Maharashtra hearing, Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter makes a point on J-K
On SC’s Maharashtra hearing, Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter makes a point on J-K
Sharad vs Ajit Pawar on Twitter as NCP tells new Dy CM to ‘accept mistake’
Sharad vs Ajit Pawar on Twitter as NCP tells new Dy CM to ‘accept mistake’
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News

Lucknow News