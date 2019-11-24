‘Counselling provided by pharmacist can improve effectiveness of medication’

lucknow

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 21:17 IST

Over the years, the pharmacist’s role had evolved from being just a distributer of drugs to that of a counsellor for patients, said Sunil Yadav, former chairperson, state pharmacy council (Uttar Pradesh).

In a press statement, issued as part of the 58th National Pharmacy Week celebrations organised from November 17 to 23, he said, “Discussions were held on how pharmacists were striving to modernise healthcare by ensuring that medication given to patients was safe, effective and affordable. Their counselling, in fact, has often improved the effectiveness of the medication. It has helped ensure that the medicines are taken properly.”

“Factors like if the medicine should be taken with or without food, at bed time or at any other time during the day, with water or milk, whether it has to be swallowed or chewed, the time gap between doses, etc, affect the impact on the patient’s body,” he said.

Yadav said that health hazards caused by inappropriate medication had been a serious issue. “Here, the role of a pharmacist becomes crucial. While the doctor decides what medicine needs to be taken, the pharmacist has a role in ensuring proper administration of the drug,” he said.

Yadav said the pharmacist community had a big responsibility in ensuring speedy recovery of patients.