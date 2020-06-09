e-paper
Covid-19 death toll in Rajasthan rises to 251; cases cross 11,000-mark

Covid-19 death toll in Rajasthan rises to 251; cases cross 11,000-mark

Two deaths were reported from Jaipur and one each from Jodhpur and Ajmer, while one patient from another state succumbed to coronavirus, the officials said.

jaipur Updated: Jun 09, 2020 12:28 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by:Shivani Kumar
Jaipur, Rajasthan
Jaipur has reported a maximum of 2,321 coronavirus cases and 117 deaths followed by Jodhpur which recorded 1,887 cases and 24 deaths.(ANI)
         

The coronavirus death toll in Rajasthan reached 251 on Tuesday, while the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state crossed the 11,000-mark after 144 more people tested positive for the pathogen, officials said.

Five more deaths due to coronavirus were recorded in the state, they said.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

With 144 new cases, the Covid-19 tally in the state rose to 11,020, they said.

The fresh cases include 61 from Jaipur, 30 from Bharatpur, 11 from Alwar, eight from Jodhpur, seven from Churu, six from Kota, five from Sikar, four from Barmer, three from Dausa, two from Jalore and Jhalawar, and one each from Bikaner, Dungarpur, Sriganganagar and Swai Madhopur, and one patient from another state.

Jaipur has reported a maximum of 2,321 coronavirus cases and 117 deaths followed by Jodhpur which recorded 1,887 cases and 24 deaths.

At present, there are 2,587 active cases in the state and a total of 7,779 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the disease, he said.

