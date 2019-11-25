Daily wager booked for assaulting woman

lucknow

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 23:33 IST

A 30-year-old daily wage earner in Lucknow lodged a case against a man for assaulting her on the Sunday-Monday intervening night, said police. She also told police that friends of Ashok Rathore, the man who assaulted her, threatened her and chased her with a knife.

Station house officer of PGI police station, Ashok Kumar Saroj, said, “The woman and Rathore (also a daily wager) have known each other for years. On Sunday, the woman visited his house where they had a dispute and Rathore reportedly assaulted her.”

“On her complaint, an FIR of voluntarily causing hurt (section 352 of IPC) was registered against Rathore,” he said.

Saroj said the woman had been sent for medical examination and based on the results, additional sections might be added in the FIR.