e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 26, 2019

Daily wager booked for assaulting woman

lucknow Updated: Nov 25, 2019 23:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 30-year-old daily wage earner in Lucknow lodged a case against a man for assaulting her on the Sunday-Monday intervening night, said police. She also told police that friends of Ashok Rathore, the man who assaulted her, threatened her and chased her with a knife.

Station house officer of PGI police station, Ashok Kumar Saroj, said, “The woman and Rathore (also a daily wager) have known each other for years. On Sunday, the woman visited his house where they had a dispute and Rathore reportedly assaulted her.”

“On her complaint, an FIR of voluntarily causing hurt (section 352 of IPC) was registered against Rathore,” he said.

Saroj said the woman had been sent for medical examination and based on the results, additional sections might be added in the FIR.

top news
Opposition may rely on 5 judgments where top court set deadlines for floor tests
Opposition may rely on 5 judgments where top court set deadlines for floor tests
Refugees in Bengal who came after ’71 war to get land rights
Refugees in Bengal who came after ’71 war to get land rights
Opposition likely to boycott joint session of Parliament on Constitution Day
Opposition likely to boycott joint session of Parliament on Constitution Day
DGCA tells IndiGo efforts to fix Neo engines inadequate
DGCA tells IndiGo efforts to fix Neo engines inadequate
Maharashtra mandate was for BJP-Sena: Chirag Paswan
Maharashtra mandate was for BJP-Sena: Chirag Paswan
Mahatma Gandhi statue installed in terror-hit Manchester
Mahatma Gandhi statue installed in terror-hit Manchester
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
Watch: ‘162 MLAs’ take oath of allegiance as Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena flaunt strength
Watch: ‘162 MLAs’ take oath of allegiance as Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena flaunt strength
trending topics
Maharashtra GovernmentHTLS 2019Kangana RanautSSC CGL 2019PaytmAjit PawarDelhis air qualityKartik AaryanMaharashtra Live

don't miss

latest news

India News

Lucknow News