Delhi cops attacked, ‘held captive’ by villagers in Meerut’s Sardhana

A team of Delhi Police officers was allegedly attacked and held captive by people at a village near Meerut on Friday. The team had gone to the village in Sardhana area to arrest a group of animal smugglers, local police said.

The Sardhana police rescued the officers from Madhiai village and arrested two persons — identified by the police as Ramzan (26) and Jalaluddin (24) — for their alleged involvement in smuggling animals and preventing the police from discharging their duties.

Villagers, meanwhile, alleged that the police and a group of dairy owners had misbehaved with women. They claimed that a woman sustained injuries during the ensuing ruckus.

On November 4, a total of 13 animals had been stolen from Pawan Khera Kala village in outer Delhi’s Samaypur Badli area, police said.

A team of Delhi Police went to the village after receiving inputs that animal smugglers who lived in the village were behind the thefts.

Rajesh Kumar, SP (rural), Meerut said the Delhi Police team went to the village along with two dairy owners whose animals were stolen.

Later, they were informed that two cops of Delhi police and dairy owners had not returned and had been held captive by the villagers.

“Sardhana police went to the village and returned with Delhi cops and dairy owners after arresting the two accused,” said the SP, adding that village residents initially did not allow them to leave the village.

Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta confirmed the incident. Gupta said that the Delhi Police team also managed to nab the thieves and an FIR was also registered in a local police station against locals.

