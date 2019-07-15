Fond of malai pua, World Bank’s new CFO Anshula Kant has a strong Varanasi connection

Managing director of the State Bank of India (SBI) Anshula Kant, who has been appointed at the managing director and chief financial officer (CFO) of the World Bank, has a strong Varanasi connection.

She is Kashi’s ‘bahu’ as her husband Sanjay Kant is a Varanasi-based chartered accountant .

“Anshula’s appointment as MD and CFO of the World Bank is a big achievement. She has made the country and Varanasi proud. She is the first woman banker from India to hold the coveted position in World Bank,” Sanjay said.

Sanjay and Anshula tied the knot over three decades ago and have two children, son Siddharth and daughter Nupur. Siddharth is a management professional settled in USA while Nupur is a lawyer based in Singapore.

“Anshula was about to retire after one year and was planning to return to Varanasi to learn classical music which she likes the most. In the meantime, she had applied for the position in World Bank and got selected,” he said.Sanjay added Anshula was presently based in Mumbai and he would accompany her to USA while she assumes the post.

“Before joining, she will visit Varanasi in August and pay obeisance at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple,” he added.

“Anshula is a voracious reader and loves gardening and music. She is also fond of ‘kadhi chawal’ and Banarasi delicacies, specially ‘malai pua’ and lassi,” Sanjay said.

Anshula Kant is a graduate in economics from Lady Shri Ram College for Women and a post-graduate from the Delhi School of Economics. In the past, she also worked in SBI’s branches in Varanasi and Lucknow.

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 10:14 IST