Former IIM-L professors heading five out of 20 IIMs

The Indian Institute of Management -- Lucknow (IIM-L) has a unique distinction. Serving directors of five out of 20 Indian Institutes of Management were faculty members at the IIM-L at the time of their appointment.

Professor Archana Shukla, appointed as director IIM-L on Thursday, was the latest to join this elite group of academician-directors.

Other former professors of the premier institute heading IIMs at present are: Prof Debashis Chatterjee, director, IIM-Kozhikode (second term), Prof Shailendra Singh, director, IIM-Ranchi, Prof Bharat Bhasker, director, IIM-Raipur, and Prof Himanshu Rai, director, IIM-Indore.

Pushpendra Priyadarshi, associate professor and chairperson, corporate communication and media relations (CCMR) at IIM-L, said, “We are extremely happy and consider it a matter of great pride that five leading business schools of India are headed by professors of IIM-Lucknow.”

In addition, there is a long list of IIM-L professors who went on to serve as directors at other private management institutes. These include Subrata Chakraborty, who retiredfrom IIM-L in 2005 and went on to head the Jaipuria Institute of Management in Lucknow for seven years, and Roshan Raina, who was appointed as the director of the Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management.

“IIM-L seems to be contributing in a big way to providing directors not just for the top most B-schools but also for other private management institutes,” said Chakraborty.

Debashish Dasgupta, a senior faculty member at IIM-L, said that the institute had emerged as a “mentor and grooming centre” for professors who wished to take up directorial assignments at B-schools. “This can be credited to our rigorous academic process and strict faculty selection system,” he said.

Another noteworthy fact is that out of the five former IIM-L professors heading other IIMs, four are from the human resource management (HRM) stream. “OnlyProf Bhasker is from the IT and systems department,” said IIM-Indore directorDr Himanshu Rai whosecore area is HRM with focus on negotiation, leadership and ethics.

However, others at the institute said the trend meant that IIM-L was losing its top teachers to plum directorial assignments. “It is a loss for the institute as five really good academicians have now shifted to administrative work. The students here will no more benefit from their rich teaching experience,” said a professor who did not wish to be named, as his opinion was against the popular one.

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 13:46 IST