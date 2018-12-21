Formula to make BJP bite dust ready: Akhilesh Yadav

Indicating that the alliance with the BSP for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls is almost final, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said the formula to make the BJP bite the dust is ready.

“The BJP has deceived people and its real face is exposed now. People are now aware that it cannot do any good to the nation,” said the SP chief while addressing Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan Janswabhiman rally organised by the Janwadi Party Socialist here in Mau.

Headed by Sanjay Singh Chauhan, the Janwadi Party Socialist party has a strong hold among the Chauhan community, an extreme backward caste of the OBC category, which has a considerable presence across Eastern UP.

Thursday’s rally was the second such rally attended by Akhilesh in Eastern UP.

While the first was held in Varanasi in February this year, another one is scheduled in Jaunpur in June.

A large number of community members attended the Thursday rally.

Addressing the gathering, the SP chief said, “People are eagerly waiting to give the BJP a befitting reply in the general elections in 2019. They are in no mood to spare BJP leaders who made only false promises to people all through the tenure of the Narendra Modi government in Centre.”

He also announced to set up a memorial in the honour of Maharana Pratap in Kannauj.

“As many as 40,000 farmers committed suicide during the rule of the BJP. The BJP promised to double the income of farmers and deposit Rs 15 lakh each to the account of every person. It also claimed that it would bring back the black money. But nothing has happened in last four and half year,” said Akhilesh while crediting Janwadi Party Socialist’s chief Chauhan for awakening the Chauhan community.

“I congratulate Dr Chauhan for his move and assure that the Samajwadis will always treat Chauhans as younger brothers,” said Akhilesh.

Targeting the BJP, Akhilesh said that while the party collected iron from every house to make the tallest stature of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel truth remains that the iron and steel of China was used in making the statue.

On Rafale fighter Jet, Akhilesh said the fund could have been used for providing employment to the youths by recruiting them in the army.

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 12:23 IST