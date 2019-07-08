‘Good strategy, planned preparation is the success mantra’

This film will bring back the respect once attached to teaching while also impressing upon sensibilities that underprivileged students can compete with anyone, provided they get the opportunity and guidance. Those were the words of Anand Kumar, the founder of Super 30, a coaching institute in Patna. He was in Lucknow on Monday to interact with students about ‘Super 30’ which will hit theatres on July 12.

Kumar is a mathematician who quit his job as a teacher in a top coaching centre attended by rich students, to dedicate his time to teaching underprivileged children. Super 30 has been preparing poor but talented students to help crack IIT-JEE since early 2000.

“The respect that teachers used to command in the past got diluted for various reasons. The film will bring back the pride and respect attached with the profession,” Kumar said.

Kumar’s appeal to Yogi Mathematician and Super30 coaching institute founder Anand Kumar, on Monday, appealed to chief minister Yogi Adityanath to give state GST exemption to Hrithik Roshan-starrer, ‘Super30’ just like the UP government exempted blockbuster ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ from taxes.

“It is a motivational movie that depicts the struggle of a teacher and his students. It will inspire bright students to join the teaching profession. This will help youth and all citizens learn a few good things and remain motivated in life without caring much for resources. In my experience, if the intention is right and you are passionate about what you are doing, resources tend to take care of themselves,” Kumar said.

‘Super 30’ chronicles the life of Anand Kumar and is directed by Vikas Bahl. Hrithik Roshan has played Kumar in the film. Interacting with the students of Seth MR Jaipuria School and Nav Srijan, the parallel school run by Jaipuria for underprivileged students, Kumar said, “This film depicts struggle. It not only talks about the teacher who could not complete higher studies but also the stories of several poor students who dream big to crack IIT-JEE.

“There is no dearth of talent in the country. It needs to be nurtured, and an able teacher can shape the future of millions of poor students who cannot afford coaching or to study in good schools, by giving a little direction,” said Kumar, who gave students a glimpse into his past, and the passion with which he has helped shape future of thousands of children.

The mathematician also entered a classroom and taught a lesson on Maths to senior students. He said, “A good strategy, planned preparation and a skilled team of teachers can lead to terrific results. This formula applies equally to everyone. People now understand this. Today, the world is looking at the teaching community with hopeful eyes. If we can contribute even the slightest bit in realising this dream, we would have made our life and education meaningful”.

TV Actor Nandish Sandhu who played the character of Anand Kumar’s younger brother in the film said, “To make a debut in Bollywood alongside your favourite childhood actor, Hrithik Roshan, is like a dream come true. It was a great learning experience to play a real character in the film. Another film of mine is also slated to release soon. I am over-excited and looking forward to the releases.”

Awe-struck students listened to Kumar and had many questions, including how to prepare better, managing stress, mathematics, and, of course, getting into the IITs.

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 18:06 IST