e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 08, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / India Post helped 30 lakh people with doorstep cash withdrawal

India Post helped 30 lakh people with doorstep cash withdrawal

lucknow Updated: Jun 08, 2020 16:38 IST
Chandan Kumar
Chandan Kumar
A postman in Ayodhya helped a fisherman to withdraw money in his boat in Saryu river.
A postman in Ayodhya helped a fisherman to withdraw money in his boat in Saryu river.
         

During the corona-induced lockdown I in April, Santosh Bansal, a marginal farmer of Sitapur wanted to withdraw Rs 5000 urgently for medical treatment of his wife. It was impossible to go to his bank located 15 kilometres away, so he called the postman in his village for help.

In a few hours the village postman arrived at Bansal’s door on his cycle. He had a mobile phone in which he punched Bansal’s bank and Aadhar card details and handed him Rs 5,000.

This service, called Aadhar-enabled Payment System(AePS) to dispense cash to those who cannot reach the nearest ATM or bank branch, is provided by India Post Payment Bank run by the Indian Postal Services. Anyone with an Aadhar-linked bank account in any bank across India can withdraw a maximum of Rs 10,000 in a day using AePS.

The service is a blessing for people living in rural areas where a postman or post office is easier to access than the traditional banking facilities.

Chief Postmaster General of Uttar Pradesh Kaushalendra Sinha said that his department made it a point to reach out to as many people as possible to provide this service during the lockdown.

“Having money in hand makes things easier, specially corona times where people are told to remain at home,” said Krishna Kumar Yadav, director, Postal Services, Lucknow Headquarters region.

With the help of 20,000 representatives, the postal service provided cash to people across the state during lockdown. The postman handed cash to a fisherman in his boat in the middle of Saryu river in Ayodhya, to a general store owner deep inside the forest in Bahraich and to farmers working in their field in east UP.

“During the lockdown period we disbursed over Rs 496 crore to around 30 lakh people across Uttar Pradesh. Majority of these beneficiaries is farmers, daily wage earners and labourers,” said Sinha.

Through the service, the department also disbursed cash benefits provided by the government under various schemes. “We disbursed old age pension, handicap pension and various schemes under DBT(Direct Benefit Transfer), directly to the beneficiary,” the officer said. “This not only made things easier for them but also protected them against going out and taking the risk of getting infected,” he added.

Considering the ease of operation, several camps were held in over 20 districts across the state with help from the local administration. The camps were held in remote places. Villagers were able to withdraw money from their account via AEPS at these camps.

The department has also trained the postmen to follow all precautions suggested by the government to prevent Covid-19 infection.

Besides delivering cash to people, the postal department also ferried over 23 tonnes of medicines across UP. The department is also delivering essential items including, PPE kits, ventilators and Covid-19 testing kits to hospitals in UP.

top news
Arvind Kejriwal goes into self-quarantine, may undergo Covid-19 test tomorrow
Arvind Kejriwal goes into self-quarantine, may undergo Covid-19 test tomorrow
‘Differences with India to not escalate into disputes’: China on border row
‘Differences with India to not escalate into disputes’: China on border row
Live: Manipur’s Covid-19 tally reaches 209, 37 new cases reported
Live: Manipur’s Covid-19 tally reaches 209, 37 new cases reported
New planes to fly PM Modi, President to have self-protection suites: Report
New planes to fly PM Modi, President to have self-protection suites: Report
Only poor and middle-class will continue to pay, Chidambaram’s take on fuel price hike
Only poor and middle-class will continue to pay, Chidambaram’s take on fuel price hike
Once a Covid-19 hotspot, Mumbai’s Dharavi reports no deaths in last week
Once a Covid-19 hotspot, Mumbai’s Dharavi reports no deaths in last week
2.1 magnitude earthquake occurs near Delhi, 16th in 2 months
2.1 magnitude earthquake occurs near Delhi, 16th in 2 months
‘If Centre would’ve stopped..’: Satyendar Jain on Delhi’s rising Covid tally
‘If Centre would’ve stopped..’: Satyendar Jain on Delhi’s rising Covid tally
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Petrol PriceMaharashtra Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In