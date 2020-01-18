JEE Main exam: Noida boy tops in UP, Lucknow’s Srijay, Amratesh not far behind

lucknow

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 20:45 IST

Noida boy L Gokulnath emerged as the state topper in the JEE Main (January) 2020, the result of which was declared on late Friday night. He scored 99.9993050 percentile, a fraction short of a perfect 100.

Gokulnath scored 100.000000 in physics, 99.9944402 in chemistry and 99.9520470 in Maths respectively.

He was also declared All India NTSE Topper in 2018. He is also KVPY fellow. He is also qualified INJSO in 2017, cleared NSE Olympiads in Physics, Astronomy, Chemistry Stage-1. He has also secured All India 3rd Rank in CBSE class X.

In Lucknow, Srijay Singh Gusain brought laurels to the city by scoring 99.89 percentile. Following him was Amratesh Sharma with 99.87 percentile, Amit Kumar Pal 99.86 percentile, Shashwat Gupta 99.85% percentile and Ayush Kumar Dwivedi 99.85% percentile, outperformed their peers in the city.

“I was definitely eyeing 100 percentile. But there’s no point in regretting over it. I am happy with my result and thankful to God. Pondering over it will not help my cause. I would try to achieve 100 percentile in my upcoming exams,” said Gokulnath, a student of Somerville School in Noida over the phone. He said he was looking forward to study computer sciences from one of the top IITs.

“I have started my preparation for the JEE Advanced that will determine which college I will get to study,” said Gokulnath, who scored 99.4% in the CBSE class 10 exam 2018 and did well at Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana 2018 where he secured an All India rank of 4 and emerged as the UP state topper in class 11.

Srijay Singh Gusain, a class 12 boy, said, “I was pleasantly surprised to see my score.”

A student of Mary Gardiner’s Convent School, Lucknow, Srijay said he wanted to pursue B Tech with computer science or electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi which has been his childhood dream.

After completing B Tech, Srijay wants to do higher studies from some institution of repute. “I believe that research and technology can answer many of the miseries that confront our country,” he said.

His formula for preparing JEE was quite simple: Browse NCERT books and five hours of regular study. “I would again appear in the JEE main April 2020 exams to better my score,” said Srijay.

His father, Shiv Dayal Singh and mother Hemlata Singh are both working as assistant nursing superintendents at SGPGIMS.

Another student of Mary Gardiner’s Convent School, Amratesh Sharma with 99.87% percentile also wants to pursue B Tech in computer sciences from any of the top seven IITs in the country.

“I will again appear in JEE Main April 2020 and will try to score 100 percentile,” he said.

His father Shivesh Sharma is a bank manager. Gokulnath went to FIITJEE Noida and others to the Lucknow centre.

National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the JEE Main 2020 result in record time this year. A total number of 921,261 candidates were registered for BE /B Tech in this examination. There were 570 examination centres across the country and abroad.

A total of nine candidates scored a perfect 100 percentile this year. Nishant Aggarwal from Delhi, Jitendra Landa and Vishnu Sri Sai Sankar Thadavarthy from Andhra Pradesh, Nisrag Chadha from Gujarat, Divayanshu Aggarwal from Haryana, Akhil Jain and Parth Jain from Rajasthan, and Rongala Arun Siddardha and Chagari Koushal Kumar Reddy from Telangana scored a perfect 100.