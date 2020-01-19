e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 19, 2020
Home / Lucknow / Kashmiri Pandits recall horrors of ‘Exodus Day’

Kashmiri Pandits recall horrors of ‘Exodus Day’

lucknow Updated: Jan 19, 2020 21:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Kashmiri Pandits living in Lucknow recalled the horrors of the community’s exodus from the Kashmir Valley 30 years ago, on Sunday, and said they were determined to return to their homeland.

Ravi Kachroo, who was among those who fled the Valley three decades ago, said that January 19 was observed as the ‘Exodus Day’ or the ‘Martyrdom Day’ of the Kashmiri Pandits. “We had to leave our homes, our land, after being threatened by terrorists. The terrorists used loudspeakers to ask all non-Muslims to leave Kashmir. We were left with no choice but to run for our lives,” he said.

Raising slogans of ‘Hum Wapas Ayenge’ (we will return), the Pandits said they were happy that the movement for their return to the Valley had gathered steam.

“There was no time to think about where we would go or what we would do. Registering ourselves as refugees in our own land was the most painful part,” Kachroo said.

Another participant at the gathering said that the community just wanted to return to their native land. “We have suffered a lot and want the government to facilitate our return,” said Leena Razdan.

“They (terrorists) shot my uncle dead in 1989. After that my father took us to Jammu from Anantnag but we faced discrimination even there. I had to leave schooling midway and live like a refugee in my own country,” she said.

Anil Razdan, who has been living in Lucknow since 1990, said, “We had to leave our house in Srinagar suddenly one scary night. However, the situation is much better now. I came across the campaign ‘Hum Ghar Ayenge’. I think that today, we are more confident in saying these lines.”

top news
Not implementing CAA will be unconstitutional, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Not implementing CAA will be unconstitutional, says Nirmala Sitharaman
IND vs AUS: Sharma special scores over Smith-set marker
IND vs AUS: Sharma special scores over Smith-set marker
At pro-CAA rally, Bengal BJP chief vows to send back ‘infiltrators and their supporters’
At pro-CAA rally, Bengal BJP chief vows to send back ‘infiltrators and their supporters’
‘Don’t understand why’: Bangladesh PM on India’s amended citizenship law
‘Don’t understand why’: Bangladesh PM on India’s amended citizenship law
Shabana Azmi is in ICU but all scan reports positive: Javed Akhtar
Shabana Azmi is in ICU but all scan reports positive: Javed Akhtar
Deepika Padukone slammed for Chhapaak ‘look’ TikTok challenge
Deepika Padukone slammed for Chhapaak ‘look’ TikTok challenge
Virat Kohli breaks MS Dhoni’s massive ODI record as skipper
Virat Kohli breaks MS Dhoni’s massive ODI record as skipper
Lucknow women’s anti-CAA stir on despite face-off with cops over blankets
Lucknow women’s anti-CAA stir on despite face-off with cops over blankets
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news

Lucknow News