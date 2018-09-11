Kumbh 2019: Dress code for boatmen, guides and taxi drivers

The forthcoming Kumbh Mela is expected to stand out for the warm and courteous welcome the pilgrims will receive from service providers like vendors, boatmen, guides and taxi drivers etc.

The Kumbh Mela 2019 administration and UP tourism department have already begun to teach etiquettes and manners to these service providers so that they can welcome the pilgrims in the best possible way.

The Kumbh is to be held between January and March 2019.

“These service providers will be provided a particular dress, to be decided later, and the logo of Kumbh Mela and UP tourism department will adorn the dress,” said Dinesh Kumar, deputy director, UP tourism department.

This will be for the first time that service providers will be in a particular dress, he said.

“Due to security concerns, and for creating a tourist-friendly image of the temporary city in the Kumbh Mela area, we have decided to train vendors, boatmen, guides, taxi drivers etc so that they treat the visitors with utmost respect. These trained men will be given uniform so that they can be easily identified from the vendors etc who have not received training by the government department. The idea is to make the trip of pilgrims and tourists comfortable and safe,” he added.

According to Kumar they plan to train 600 boatmen, 600 vendors, 600 guides and 600 taxi, tempo and battery van drivers who would be deputed in the mela area.

“The training would be held between October and December. These men would be later provided a uniform. The colour of the uniform is being discussed and it would most likely be different for each category of service providers. The tourism department has proposed a budget of Rs 2.44 crore for this,” he said.

The officer further informed that out of the proposed budget, the government has already approved Rs 1 crore. “This amount would be utilized on the training of service providers,” he said.

Kumar said the trained guides would also be authorized to take tourists on a trip of religious and heritage sites in the city during the Mela. The guides, boatmen, vendors, shop owners etc would be issued a formal certificate after the training to prove their credentials.

The officer added that plans are afoot to make sure that these service providers don’t overcharge the devotees.

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 15:37 IST