Lucknow to get seven more special trains from Saturday

lucknow

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 10:48 IST

Railways will run seven more special trains from Lucknow starting Saturday in addition to the existing set of 11 special trains announced in the previous unlock phases, said an official.

“We have made elaborate arrangements at the stations in order to ensure the safety of passengers. We have allowed entry of only confirmed ticket holders at stations to minimise the rush. Also, we have introduced a contactless ticket checking system to ensure the safety of passengers as well as staff. No bedding would be given in AC coaches and we have made it mandatory for all passengers to wear masks,” said Mahesh Gupta, public relation officer (PRO) Lucknow Division, NER.

Other than the trains originating from the city, there are more than 60 trains that will pass through railway stations in the city that includes prime Charbagh railway station and Lucknow junction.

Besides, trains would also pass from other stations falling under Lucknow division of both northern railways (NR) and NE railways (NER) that broadly covers the entire city.

Also Read: CM asks officials to chalk out effective strategy to check Covid spread in Lucknow

Delhi-bound Vande Bharat Express and AC Superfast Express would cater to Charbagh railway station managed by NR while trains like Humsafar Special, SF Special, Chauri Chaura Special, Ramnagar-Howrah Weekly Special Train and Swarn Shatabdi would cater to Lucknow Junction and other stations managed by NER.

Proper arrangements have been made at Charbagh railway station to handle the rush while keeping all Covid protocols in place.

Month-long testing of foundation pillars for Ram temple begins

“We have deputed a team that would maintain round the clock vigil to ensure safety of passengers. Besides, we have also set up a desk that would ensure thermal scanning of passengers entering the station,” a senior official said.