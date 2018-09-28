Lucknow: Youth slits elder brother’s throat for property, held

A youth allegedly killed his elder brother for property by slitting his throat with a kitchen knife in Ghazipur area of Lucknow on Wednesday night, said police.

The accused, Mukund Kumar, 21, and two of his friends – Avdhesh Gupta and Akash – who allegedly helped him in the crime were arrested by the police on Thursday.

“The deceased, one Manish Kumar, 30, was found dead in his house around 11 am on Thursday. He was alone in the house,” said Kalanidhi Naithani, SSP, Lucknow. The body was found by the victim’s father who returned home after a visit to his relatives in Unnao the previous day.

The deceased used to live in the house with his father Suresh Kumar and younger brother Mukund Kumar.

Suresh Kumar was employed as a government teacher in Sitapur while Mukund was pursuing his graduation. In his will, Kumar had recently divided his property between his two sons. Investigators suspect Mukund was not happy over this and decided to murder his brother.

According to police, Mukund invited some of his friends at his house on Wednesday night and with their help killed his brother.

Mukund locked the house after the murder and went to stay with his friend. He was located on Thursday when his father found the body.

Based on the complaint lodged by the father, the police registered an FIR against Mukund and charged him with murder of his brother (Section 302 IPC).

