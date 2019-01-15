Mayawati asks party workers to ensure victory for SP-BSP alliance, says it will be birthday gift

BSP chief Mayawati, who has struck an alliance pact with Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday asked her party workers to ensure victory for the alliance, saying it will be a gift for her birthday, which she and her party workers are celebrating today.

“I appeal BSP and SP workers to forget their differences and ensure victory of alliance. It will be gift on my birthday,” she said at a press conference in Lucknow.

Invoking her core vote bank, the Dalits, BSP chief Mayawati, who has struck an alliance pact with Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, today celebrated her birthday, asking party workers to mark it as Jankalyankari Diwas (public welfare day) and help the needy.

“Today is my birthday. I request BSP workers in their respective areas to assist the needy on my birthday,” she said in Lucknow.

Hitting out at Congress and the BJP, she said due to their wrong policies, people are suffering.

“The people have taught BJP a lesson in the recently concluded five states. It’s a lesson for Congress as well. People are raising question over Congress government in the three states since it has not fulfilled it’s promises,” she said.

She said the loan waiver policy, which has been launched by the Congress in states, for farmers was wrong. “The relief provided to the farmers who have taken loan from bank is inadequate. Majority of the farmers take loan from money lenders. The central and state govt should make policy to provide them a relief.”

She also said that BSP supports farmers’ demand for implementation of Swaminathan Commission report for hiking crop prices. “Marginal and landless farmers have also taken loan, but there is no policy to provide them relief. Demonetization and GST has added to their woes,” she said.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leaders and workers are celebrating the 63rd birthday of party chief Mayawati as ‘Jan Kalyankari Diwas’ (public welfare day).

The party workers will cut 63 kg cake, distribute sweets, fruits and pledge to make Mayawati the next PM in the programme organised by the district units in all the 75 districts of the state. In Lucknow, the party’s district unit will celebrate the birthday at Gandhi Bhawan.

The main birthday celebration programme will be organised in the state unit office located on Mall Avenue. Mayawati released the fourteenth volume of ‘A Travelogue of My Struggle- Ridden Life and BSP movement’.

A BSP spokesperson said the party supporters would assist the poor on the occasion.

Alliance partner and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is likely to visit Mayawati’s residence on 9 Mall Avenue with senior party leaders to greet her. She will leave for Delhi in the evening for celebrations with leaders of other political parties, party office-bearers and family members.

Announcing her party’s alliance with the SP on Saturday, Mayawati had said the BSP and SP had finalized 38 seats each on which both the parties will field candidates from Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha elections.

She might release the 38 candidates’ list on Tuesday or do so after another round of meetings with SP leaders in Delhi on January 16-17, he said.

