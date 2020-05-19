e-paper
Lucknow / Migrant workers pedal 380 km for three days to reach Moradabad

Migrant workers pedal 380 km for three days to reach Moradabad

The migrants, who were working at construction sites in the neighbouring state, said they left Uttarkashi for their respective home towns on bicycles and reached Moradabad on Monday morning, where they were intercepted by the police.

lucknow Updated: May 19, 2020 23:51 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bareilly
Uttar Pradesh has arranged trains from different states to bring back migrant labourers and workers willing to return. (HT Photo)
         

A group of migrants with no food and money peddled around 380 km for three days from Uttarakhand to reach Moradabad Uttar Pradesh. With the continuing nationwide lockdown, the daily wagers were stranded in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand and were left without any work.

The migrants, who were working at construction sites in the neighbouring state, said they left Uttarkashi for their respective home towns on bicycles and reached Moradabad on Monday morning, where they were intercepted by the police.

Some of these workers, identified as Ashok, Raman, Rajesh, Rajan Sahani, among others, were sent to a shelter home located in the area by the Moradabad police who found them cycling at 6 am on the highway near zero point in Mundha Pandey.

Besides the usual hardships during the journey, they were frequently stopped by police, and some cops at a check-post near Bijnor district reportedly misbehaved with them. “We somehow managed to survive in our workplace. Then left with nothing at all we decided to leave for home on bicycles. We had to pedal for around 380 km and it took us three days to reach Moradabad. We are now totally exhausted and request the authorities to assist us in reaching our homes,” said Rajesh, one of the migrants.

Amit Anand, SP city, Moradabad said, “Several migrants were arriving at our district border daily. We are providing them assistance, especially those on foot or bicycles. The migrants are being sent to shelter homes in the nearby areas where they are undergoing screening, and given food. We will ensure that they reach their destinations. For the purpose, UPSRTC buses have also been arranged.”

