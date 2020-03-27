‘Mini PMO’ in Kashi starts helpline

lucknow

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 20:04 IST

In the wake Covid-19 outbreak, local office of PM Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency, which is also known as ‘mini PMO’ or public relations office, on Friday started a helpline, issuing a landline number and a WhatsApp number, two email addresses for addressing the problems of local people during the ongoing 21-day lockdown.

“A helpline has been started to address the problems of the people of Kashi during the lockdown and two email addresses: mpofficevns@gmail.com and pathakbjp@gmail.com, a WhatsApp number 9415914000 and a landline number 0542-2314000 have been issued. Any citizen may call at these helpline numbers and inform us about their problem. Their complaint will be noted and steps would be take to get them addressed at the earliest,” said Shivsharan Patahak, the in-charge of ‘mini PMO’ in Varanasi.

BJP spokesperson for Kashi region Navratan Rathi said PM Modi remained in touch with his parliamentary office in Varanasi regularly and kept taking updates about Kashi and Kashietes.

With his inspiration, the helpline was started to address the problems of people here, he added.