e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 05, 2020
Home / Lucknow / Misinformation on citizenship law can’t be allowed to go on: Rajnath

Misinformation on citizenship law can’t be allowed to go on: Rajnath

lucknow Updated: Jan 05, 2020 20:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said the opposition was trying to mislead the people on the citizenship law.

He urged influential people of his Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency to help quell doubts that had arisen in the minds of people due to “opposition canard”.

Rajnath visited the Lucknow residence of Justice Khem Karan, former a judge of the Allahabad high court. He also met city-based doctor Sudhir Srivastava at a private hospital, Several other retired judges and doctors and others were present at these interactions.

“This misinformation campaign on citizenship law cannot be allowed to go on. People have faith in you. We hope and trust that you will play your part in clearing the confusion that has been deliberately created for political reasons,” Rajnath said.

“Just as doctors treat patients, I expect you to treat the malaise of misinformation by disseminating the correct perspective,” Rajnath Singh said.

MOHSIN RAZA INTERACTS

WITH PEOPLE IN AMETHI

Ahead of union minister Smriti Irani’s arrival to her Amethi Lok Sabha constituency, Uttar Pradesh minister Mohsin Raza carried out a door-to-door campaign there to tell people about provisions of the citizenship law.

Raza, who is minister in-charge of the district, also visited Muslim houses in Amethi.

Smriti Irani will reach Amethi for a day’s visit on Monday. She is expected to inaugurate several night shelters, health camp, a farmer welfare centre as well as skill development centre in her constituency.

SIKHS RALLY

Several Sikhs rallied in support of the citizenship law and cited the recent attack on Gurudwara Nankana Sahib as proof of the persecution of minorities in Pakistan. The citizenship law seeks to provide citizenship to persecuted Hindu, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists and Christians in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

“The camp outside the gurudwara at the Cantonment was a huge hit with many voluntarily giving missed call on 8866288662 to affirm their support for the new law. The Sikh community is solidly behind the new law and the recent attack on Gurudwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan has further endorsed the fact that in Pakistan how minorities face threats and persecution,” said BJP leader Satvir Singh Raju who led the initiative.

top news
‘Masked miscreants armed with sticks roaming around’: JNU on campus violence
‘Masked miscreants armed with sticks roaming around’: JNU on campus violence
Violence erupts at JNU, students’ union president says ‘attacked by goons wearing masks’
Violence erupts at JNU, students’ union president says ‘attacked by goons wearing masks’
India dials Iran over ‘serious turn of events’ after Soleimani’s death
India dials Iran over ‘serious turn of events’ after Soleimani’s death
Stop abusing power of force, China warns US after Qassem Soleimani’s killing
Stop abusing power of force, China warns US after Qassem Soleimani’s killing
Troll wants FBI to investigate Swara Bhasker, she has savage reply
Troll wants FBI to investigate Swara Bhasker, she has savage reply
Anand Mahindra posts pic of ‘pure veg’ restaurant menu, but there’s a twist
Anand Mahindra posts pic of ‘pure veg’ restaurant menu, but there’s a twist
‘Had 301 wickets at 27 but...’Pathan reveals ‘only regret’ after retirement
‘Had 301 wickets at 27 but...’Pathan reveals ‘only regret’ after retirement
Watch: Thousands gather in Iran for General Qassem Soleimani’s funeral
Watch: Thousands gather in Iran for General Qassem Soleimani’s funeral
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Lucknow News