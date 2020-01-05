Misinformation on citizenship law can’t be allowed to go on: Rajnath

lucknow

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 20:57 IST

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said the opposition was trying to mislead the people on the citizenship law.

He urged influential people of his Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency to help quell doubts that had arisen in the minds of people due to “opposition canard”.

Rajnath visited the Lucknow residence of Justice Khem Karan, former a judge of the Allahabad high court. He also met city-based doctor Sudhir Srivastava at a private hospital, Several other retired judges and doctors and others were present at these interactions.

“This misinformation campaign on citizenship law cannot be allowed to go on. People have faith in you. We hope and trust that you will play your part in clearing the confusion that has been deliberately created for political reasons,” Rajnath said.

“Just as doctors treat patients, I expect you to treat the malaise of misinformation by disseminating the correct perspective,” Rajnath Singh said.

MOHSIN RAZA INTERACTS

WITH PEOPLE IN AMETHI

Ahead of union minister Smriti Irani’s arrival to her Amethi Lok Sabha constituency, Uttar Pradesh minister Mohsin Raza carried out a door-to-door campaign there to tell people about provisions of the citizenship law.

Raza, who is minister in-charge of the district, also visited Muslim houses in Amethi.

Smriti Irani will reach Amethi for a day’s visit on Monday. She is expected to inaugurate several night shelters, health camp, a farmer welfare centre as well as skill development centre in her constituency.

SIKHS RALLY

Several Sikhs rallied in support of the citizenship law and cited the recent attack on Gurudwara Nankana Sahib as proof of the persecution of minorities in Pakistan. The citizenship law seeks to provide citizenship to persecuted Hindu, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists and Christians in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

“The camp outside the gurudwara at the Cantonment was a huge hit with many voluntarily giving missed call on 8866288662 to affirm their support for the new law. The Sikh community is solidly behind the new law and the recent attack on Gurudwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan has further endorsed the fact that in Pakistan how minorities face threats and persecution,” said BJP leader Satvir Singh Raju who led the initiative.