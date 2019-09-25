Modi-Trump bonhomie thrilled people of India: Shahnawaz Hussain

lucknow

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:54 IST

Former union minister Shahnawaz Hussain on Wednesday said the heady thrill of Prime Minister Narendra Modi drawing applause from a capacity crowd in the United States for nullification of Article 370, with US President Donald Trump also clapping, was incomparable.

“I had booked tickets for Lord’s for the World Cup cricket final, but India failed to make it. The Modi show at the US more than made up for that. When Modi walked hand in hand with the US President, the people of India were thrilled. While President Trump applauded Modiji, many back in India are criticising him and engaged in chest-beating to berate his decision,” said Husain who is the BJP’s national spokesman too.

Shahnawaz, who also met chief minister Yogi Adityanath, was in Lucknow on Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya’s birth anniversary on Wednesday.

The BJP had decided to use the day to connect with people and create awareness on the Kashmir issue.

“There was a time when then then Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif had compared the then Indian PM Manmohan Singh with ‘dehati aurat’ (rural woman) for complaining to the US about Pakistan. Today Pakistani PM Imran Khan doesn’t have the guts to make a similar claim for PM Modi walked hand in hand with President Trump, established eye to eye contact and showed that India is a confident country whose voice can’t be ignored,” Shahnawaz said.

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 23:34 IST