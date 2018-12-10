‘Most people want Ram temple, but we will wait for SC verdict’: Manoj Sinha

Union minister Manoj Sinha said on Sunday that Ram temple would come up in Ayodhya only after the Supreme Court’s decision in the matter.

Speaking at the programme ‘Ghazipur Samagam’, the union minister of state (IC), communications, and minister of state, railways, said, “Most people inthe country want the Ram temple to come up in Ayodhya, but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants it to be built with consensus or after the decision of the court -- in the spirit of the BJP’s manifesto.”

To questions on if the Centre would bring in an ordinance to construct the temple on the disputed site, he said that the BJPbelieved in the law of the land and had great faith in the judiciary. “Our stand is clear in our manifesto,” he reiterated.

Reacting over poor post poll predictions for the BJP in the recently concluded state assembly elections of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram, Sinha said, “It is better to wait for two more days rather than discuss the exit poll outcome. I see BJP winning.”

Addressing a gathering of Ghazipur residents living here at an event organised at City Montessori School, Kanpur road branch, the minister also spoke about enhanced rail connectivity for eastern UP. “The eastern part of Uttar Pradesh will get high speed trains -- running at 180 km/ hr speed -- from this month only. The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone for a medical college in Ghazipur,” he said.

Sinha said that the railways had identified 12 more routes for Bullet trains besides the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route on which work was already in progress. “After the communication revolution, India is standing on the brink of a revolution in transportation. Soon, semi high speed trains and bullet trains will start plying. Reaching far away destinations will take much less time and travel will become easier and safer,” he said.

“People will soon be going to Kolkata from Varanasi through waterways, which will be the cheapest means of transportation. Water planes will become a regular feature in our country. The waterway opened from Varanasi to Kolkata will sharply reduce the expense of goods transportation, costing just 17 paise / km, as compared to road transportation cost of Rs 1-2 / km,” he added.

Calling upon Ghazipur residents living in other places to contribute in the development of their country and their city, he said, “Ghazipur has progressed a lot during the past four years. Everyone can see the improvement in power supply, roads and the overall infrastructure.”

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 08:24 IST