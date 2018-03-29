Now, Uttar Pradesh students have a ‘bags to rags’ story!

The UP government spent nearly Rs 219 crore on the distribution of free school bags among 1.54 crore primary and upper primary students across UP during the period July-October, 2017. But nearly nine months on, most of these bags are in tatters.

“My school bag had to be stitched twice as it split at the seams within a month of distribution. The zip was also not working properly,” said Rachit Srivastava, student of a government school. The students claimed they got their bags repaired a number of times.

At Primary School Gulam Hasan Purva in Gomti Nagar, students were seen carrying worn out/torn bags. The condition of bags brought by students at Primary School Jiamau was no better. Teachers of some government upper primary schools said the bags were of poor quality.

In his letter (dated March 26, 2018) to all basic shiksha adhikaris, director basic education, UP government, Sarvendra Vikram Bahadur Singh wrote that the school bags, shoes and socks given to students have started wearing out within the warranty period of 12 months.

His letter stated that the tender was covered by comprehensive warranty against any defect for a period of 12 months from the date of complete supply at delivery points and the supplier shall be liable to replace faulty school bags, shoes and socks due to any defect within 15 days after intimation of the defects to the suppliers.

“In case of failure to comply with the rules, the supplier shall be liable to deduction of 5% of the total amount of all the faulty bags, shoes and socks, which are to be replaced,” the letter underlined.

While Singh said BSAs were responsible to get worn out shoes and bags replaced from the suppliers, insiders said it was not possible given the large number of students. “The state government is left embarrassed as they could not provide quality stuff to students,” said an education activist.