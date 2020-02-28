One gets life term for murder of oil trader’s son

lucknow

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 23:39 IST

MLAs will not be permitted to video or audio record the proceedings of the house on their mobile phones, said speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit.

This directive was issued when BJP MLAs protested over recording of the statement of backward class welfare minister Anil Rajbhar in the assembly by leader of SBSP legislature party Om Prakash Rajbhar.

Agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi said the act of SBSP chief was against rules of the house.

Dixit said MLAs were not allowed to record the assembly session with their mobile phones. The members should keep their mobile phones outside before entering the house, he said.

WALKOUT

BSP and SBSP members staged a walk-out in the assembly registering their protest over non-inclusion of Bhar-Rajbhar community in the scheduled tribe category.

Moving an adjournment motion, BSP MLA Sukhdeo Rajbhar said the Bhar- Rajbhar community is economically, socially and educationally backward and the state assembly should send a proposal to the central government to include them in the scheduled tribe category.

Backward class welfare minister Anil Rajbhar said such decisions are taken by the central government.

EMPLOYEES ADJUSTED

Parliamentary Affairs minister Suresh Khanna said the 200 employees of the UP Karamachari Kalyan Nigam have been adjusted in transport department. Several employees have taken voluntary retirement and remaining employees will run the 120 depots of the nigam. The salary issue is pending due to continuing confusion in the working of the nigam, he said.

Moving an adjournment motion, leader of Congress Legislature Party Aradhana Mishra said 700 employees of the nigam were on strike due to non-payment of salary since three years.