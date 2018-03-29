Online recruitment exam scam: 2 school managers, 10 others held in UP

With the arrest of 12 people, the UP special task force (STF) on Wednesday claimed to have busted a major scam in the online examination conducted for recruiting 226 junior engineers (electrical) of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL). Aptech, a private IT company, had conducted the exam on February 11, 2018.

Those arrested include managers of two city schools that served as centres for the online examination, four examinees, a software installer and five others.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) of STF Abhishek Singh said the role of some staff members of the IT company and employees of the UPPCL was also under scanner.

The SSP said that the arrested people favoured some examinees by leaking the online question papers through a special software (Ammy Admin) installed in computers at the Mahaveer Prasad Degree College in Alambagh and the JK Public School in Kannausi, Manaknagar, and revealing examinee IDs and passwords to a solvers’ gang. “At least, ₹14 lakh was charged from each examinee to get such favours,” he said. Singh said the STF statistically analysed data of 26,000 examinees to zero in on suspected candidates. He said the question papers were hacked and shared with a solvers’ gang located at a hotel near Basmandi crossing.

There were complaints that a lot of confusion had prevailed among thousands of candidates during the exam. Some candidates also alleged that a few examinees had access to the question papers even before the test began. Their allegations rang true when the answer key of the question papers started circulating on social media two days before the results were announced on February 20.

MORE RECRUITMENTS UNDER SCANNER

The SSP STF said the arrested people revealed that they had helped carry out similar anomalies in online examinations of assistant review officers, office assistants and additional personal secretary -- all conducted by Aptech. “The arrested people procured multiple crores from examinees for favouring them,” he said.

THE ACCUSED

The SSP STF said the arrested included Gyanendra Yadav, manager of JK Public School in Kannausi, Manaknagar, Amit Singh, manager of Mahaveer Prasad Degree College at Alambagh, Singh’s school employee Sanjay Rajbhar, and examinees Syed Afsar Hussain, Vipin Kumar Singh, Rakesh Kumar and Ram Babu Yadav.

The SSP said accused Deepmani Yadav had installed the ‘Ammy Admin’ software that was used to compromise examinee IDs and passwords, and Sanjay Kumar Jaiswal shared the IDs and passwords with the solvers’ gang. He said three others, Abhay Yadav, Dhirendra Verma and Sanjay Kumar Gaud, acted as mediators and arranged candidates who would pay to get favoured in the examination.

The STF also seized 15 computers, 12 cell phones, a laptop, a dongle and ₹7.57 lakh cash from the arrested accused.

SOLVERS’ GANG

The SSP said the solvers were arranged by one Parminder and his associates who were still at large.