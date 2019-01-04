PM expected to visit Prayagraj on Jan 24, CM on Jan 5 and 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to arrive in Sangam city on January 24 along with a delegation of 3,000 non-resident Indians to take part in Kumbh Mela that is scheduled to begin with the first bathing of Makar Sankranti on January 15, said an official.

However, no official word has been received for the PM’s proposed visit, said regional tourist officer Anupam Srivastava.

Also chief minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to visit the city on January 5 and 9 to review the preparations for Kumbh, he said.

“Presently around 2000 registrations for the day long visit of NRIs, mostly from European nations, to Sangam city have been received which could swell to around 3000 also. All preparations for the visit of NRIs have been completed,” he said.

As per Srivastava, CM’s visit is almost confirmed and the itinerary is expected to arrive on January 4.

In view of CM’s visit, officials of Prayagraj Development Authority, PWD, Municipal Corporation, etc are working 24x7 to get the remaining development works as part of preparations for the mela completed at the earliest.

Attractive statues and art work have been installed at different traffic intersections of the city showcasing culture and tradition of different states.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 12:50 IST