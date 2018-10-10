Posters tells Maharashtrians, Gujaratis in Varanasi to leave

In the wake of attacks on north Indians living in Gujarat and their mass exodus from the western state, newly-formed UP-Bihar Ekta Manch has issued a poster warning all Gujaratis and Maharashtrians living in the temple town to leave the place within a week or be ready to face the consequences.

In the past, such attacks have also taken place in Maharashtra. Members of the Manch have stuck several such posters in Sigra area in the city. Lodging their protest, they also shouted slogans.

Cong stages dharna Varanasi: Congress activists on Tuesday staged a dharna at Azad Park, Lahurabir, in protest against attacks on people of UP and Bihar in Gujarat. Congress leaders, including former MP Rajesh Mishra and former MLA Ajay Rai, condemned the attacks. They alleged that the state and the central governments had failed in protecting people.

“We condemn violence against north Indians in Gujarat. People from Bihar and UP are being forced to migrate from there. We demand that the violence against the north Indians must stop immediately,” Manch’s member Vishwanath Kunwar said.

Kunwar further said people of Varanasi elected PM Modi, a Gujarati, as their MP. He demanded that the PM must speak on the matter and ensure that there were no further attacks on the north Indians in Gujarat.

Kunwar said if the violence didn’t stop, people of Banaras would send back PM Modi to Gujarat in the upcoming general election.

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 11:55 IST