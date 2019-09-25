Praise good cops, punish bad ones, says Yogi Adityanath

lucknow

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 22:50 IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday gave three mantras of praise, warning and action to senior police officers for improving the law and order situation in the state.

Addressing additional directors general (ADGs) of various police zones here, he said policemen doing good work should be appreciated, the slack ones should be warned and those with a dubious character should be dismissed.

Several police officers and police personnel were on the radar of the state government, he said and warned strict action will be taken against them.

Armed with solid evidence, the state government had taken action against some senior officers, he said.

He asked the ADGs of the zones to monitor the working of superintendents of police of all the districts in the respective zones. If superintendents were indulging in irregularities, they (ADGs) should send a report to the state government, he said.

The chief minister told the officers merit should be the criterion for appointment of station house officers (SHO) of the police stations in all the zones.

Asking the ADGs to conduct surprise inspections once a month, he said the exercise should cover police stations, police lines, barracks and armouries in the respective districts.

Yogi told officers that the state government had adopted a ‘zero tolerance policy’ for crime and corruption.

The attitude of the common people to the police will only change when they get justice at the police station level, he said.

Drawing attention to changing crime trends, the chief minister said policemen will have to change accordingly to prepare themselves for new challenges.

A cyber police station will be established in all police ranges and a forensic laboratory will be set up in the premises of the police stations, he said. An integrated traffic command centre will be established in the Municipal Corporations, he said.

He said police officers should dispose of petty disputes on priority as some of these turned into major law and order problems later.

Chief minister lauded the police force for the successful management of the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj (January 15-March 4), NRI meet in Varanasi in January and the kanwar yatra in July and August.

He said triple talaq victims complained of harassment in police stations and motorists alleged ill-treatment by the police in name of checking.

Police officers should ensure that grievances of people were redressed and complaints of harassment and exploitation were not repeated. Cattle smuggling on the India-Nepal border should be checked, he said.

Yogi directed police officers to remain alert during the coming festive season, including Dussehera, Diwali and Chath Puja. Intelligence units should be activated, he said.

The police should also gear up for maintaining law and order once the Supreme Court delivered its verdict on the Ram temple issue, he said.

Action should be taken against those trying to vitiate the atmosphere after nullification of Article 370, he said.

Additional chief secretary, Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi and director general of police OP Singh also expressed their views at the meeting.

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 22:26 IST