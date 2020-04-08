Prayagraj: Quarantined people likely to return home after April 14

lucknow

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 22:53 IST

The district administration is planning to send all the persons, kept in quarantine and shelter houses, back to their respective homes after April 14.

According to reports, officials of Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) have started preparing a list of such people, quarantined in different parts of city by district health officials as a preventive measure to contain spread of coronavirus.

Senior UPSRTC officials informed that an order of the managing director of the state transport corporation Dr Rajshekhar had been received recently wherein officials were asked to keep buses ready for transporting people quarantined in shelter homes and other places to their respective districts after April 14.

Regional Manager, UPSRTC, Prayagraj region TKS Bisen had also held a meeting in this regard on Tuesday wherein discussions were held to provide transport facility to people, put in quarantine owing to the Covid–19 pandemic.

The UPSRTC had sounded alert to its staff and 10 drivers and conductors were being called on duty to every bus stand for dealing with any emergency.