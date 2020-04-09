e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Reading is taking all my time in quarantine: Maanvi

Reading is taking all my time in quarantine: Maanvi

Last seen in films like ‘Shubh Managal Zyada Savdhaan’ and ‘Ujda Chamman,’ actor Maanvi Gagroo has been posting videos and asking all to follow government instructions.

lucknow Updated: Apr 09, 2020 23:56 IST
S Farah Rizvi
S Farah Rizvi
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Actor Maanvi Gagroo
Actor Maanvi Gagroo
         

Last seen in films like ‘Shubh Managal Zyada Savdhaan’ and ‘Ujda Chamman,’ actor Maanvi Gagroo has been posting videos and asking all to follow government instructions. “I don’t understand why people don’t see the crucial aspect of the lock down and keep complaining,” she says.

SMZS was shot extensively in Varanasi.

The actor is happy with the great response her last two films as well as her web show ‘Four More Shots Please’. “I started as a kid on TV way back in 2007 and today I am doing films as well as OTT shows. So, you can say, I have come a long way. My both web series including ‘FMSP’ and ‘Made in Heaven’ gave me something I always wanted — a well-written character from start to end. Actually, this is only possible on OTT as makers and writers have plenty of time to work on each and every character as the web is not time-bound like films,” says the young actor.

She is now looking forward to the success of the second season of her web show.

Talking about tasting success very early in life she says, “I had started very early in life and saw success too. But, real success is when your audience recognises you even in small part of any film or show. That’s what I am enjoying currently as audience appreciate me in whatever project I am taking up.”

Gagroo says that staying indoors has made her an avid reader, “Earlier, I was all busy with work and outdoor life but as of now things have taken a 360-degree turn. Here, I am doing all household work and getting time to spend on things I always wanted to do. Reading is taking all my time in quarantine. And I have no qualms about it.”

top news
Pakistan pledges $3 mn to Saarc Covid-19 Fund proposed by PM Modi. Then, a rider
Pakistan pledges $3 mn to Saarc Covid-19 Fund proposed by PM Modi. Then, a rider
Maharashtra reports 25 Covid-19 deaths, 229 cases in a day
Maharashtra reports 25 Covid-19 deaths, 229 cases in a day
No customs duty on Covid-19 test kits, ventilators and face masks: Govt
No customs duty on Covid-19 test kits, ventilators and face masks: Govt
Covid-19: Mumbai identifies about 200 hotspots, imposes curfew-like restrictions
Covid-19: Mumbai identifies about 200 hotspots, imposes curfew-like restrictions
Telangana woman rides 1,400 km to bring son stranded in Andhra Pradesh in lockdown
Telangana woman rides 1,400 km to bring son stranded in Andhra Pradesh in lockdown
Smriti Irani stitches reusable masks at home. You can make them too
Smriti Irani stitches reusable masks at home. You can make them too
Here’s how much the OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 might cost
Here’s how much the OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 might cost
‘Decided on curfew within 1 hr’: IAS Tina Dabi on stemming Covid in Bhilwara
‘Decided on curfew within 1 hr’: IAS Tina Dabi on stemming Covid in Bhilwara
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

lucknow news