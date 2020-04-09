Reading is taking all my time in quarantine: Maanvi

lucknow

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 23:56 IST

Last seen in films like ‘Shubh Managal Zyada Savdhaan’ and ‘Ujda Chamman,’ actor Maanvi Gagroo has been posting videos and asking all to follow government instructions. “I don’t understand why people don’t see the crucial aspect of the lock down and keep complaining,” she says.

SMZS was shot extensively in Varanasi.

The actor is happy with the great response her last two films as well as her web show ‘Four More Shots Please’. “I started as a kid on TV way back in 2007 and today I am doing films as well as OTT shows. So, you can say, I have come a long way. My both web series including ‘FMSP’ and ‘Made in Heaven’ gave me something I always wanted — a well-written character from start to end. Actually, this is only possible on OTT as makers and writers have plenty of time to work on each and every character as the web is not time-bound like films,” says the young actor.

She is now looking forward to the success of the second season of her web show.

Talking about tasting success very early in life she says, “I had started very early in life and saw success too. But, real success is when your audience recognises you even in small part of any film or show. That’s what I am enjoying currently as audience appreciate me in whatever project I am taking up.”

Gagroo says that staying indoors has made her an avid reader, “Earlier, I was all busy with work and outdoor life but as of now things have taken a 360-degree turn. Here, I am doing all household work and getting time to spend on things I always wanted to do. Reading is taking all my time in quarantine. And I have no qualms about it.”