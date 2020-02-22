Sanskrit basis of all Indian, several foreign languages: CM

lucknow

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 21:30 IST

Sanskrit was the basis of all Indian and several foreign languages, chief minister Yogi Adityanth said while inaugurating the Bhartiya Bhasha Mahotsav-2020 at Lucknow University on Saturday.

“Sanskirt has been the base from where all Indian languages have emerged. Many foreign languages also trace their origin to Sanskrit,” Adityanath said.

He stressed on pushing for teaching of Indian languages. “We have severed our ties with our traditions by considering our languages as burden. Instead, we must start looking at our languages as assets,” he said.

The three-day Mahotsav was formally inaugurated at Malviya hall of Lucknow University on Saturday.

The mahotsav aims at promoting Indian languages and creating awareness about them.

In his address, the chief minister said knowledge of languages could provide a source of earning for many.

“A man who knows Sanskrit will never die of hunger. A man who knows a foreign language will have a better opportunity to land a foreign job,” he said.

The chief minister also said Hindi had connected large parts of the country together and had become a big medium of employment.

“Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, understood the importance of Hindi and advocated its promotion across the entire world,” he said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addresses people in Hindi on global platforms. He emotionally connects the entire world to India,” said the chief minister.

Talking of the growing importance of Hindi, the chief minister said, “People from different countries come today to India and learn Hindi for communication. Earlier we had to communicate to them only in English. This is a new beginning.”

“Hindi today has become a big medium of employment. It has also connected together large parts of the country,” he said.

The chief minister also talked of the need of setting up a ‘Bhasha University’ for Indian languages, saying the university “needs to prepare courses and supply chains according to the demand”.

Only then, we will be able to compete,” he added.

“There are many universities both inside and outside the country, where qualified teachers are required to teach Sanskrit and Hindi. The need for teachers worldwide can be fulfilled only when the universities start teaching the language,” he added.

The CM also congratulated LU on its centenary year and said that he was confidant of the university getting better accreditation.

Lucknow University vice chancellor Alok Kumar Rai, along with other members of the faculty and students attended the function. The vice chancellor welcomed all the guests and assured them that the programme will lead to awareness about Indian languages.