Set up Covid-19 help desks in police stations, hospitals and govt offices: CM Yogi Adityanath

lucknow

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 08:26 IST

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed that Covid help desks be set up in all police stations, hospitals, government offices, tehsils/revenue courts, development blocks and jails in UP. The help desks must be manned by at least two people all time from morning till evening, he said.

Talking about the function of the help desk, Yogi said that all these help desks must have awareness material related to Covid-19 prevention and safety measures. They must have oximeters, infrared thermometers and sanitizers for screening employees or inmates at the establishments. “Before putting two people on each task, train them well for handling the equipments and at the same tackling their own safety. They must wear masks and gloves all the time,” he said.

Discussing the Unlock situation in the state with a high-level Covid-19 management team, the CM said, “Also encourage the private hospitals to have similar help desks.”

Talking about tests and surveillance the chief minister said: “Continue to increase the number of tests per day and consolidate Covid-19 surveillance arrangements. For strengthening surveillance and testing, we are now sending special secretary level officers to each district. These officers should camp in the districts and help the chief medical officer (CMO). Also, the government will assess the work that these special secretary-level officers would do in these times of Covid-19 emergency.”

“Soon increase the total number of medical teams for Covid-19 screening to one lakh. All team members must have masks, gloves and sanitizers. Admit asymptomatic patients to the hospitals for treatment and also take adequate steps to protect medical teams from infection,” Yogi said.

The chief minister instructed the smooth operation of free ration distribution work without compromising on Covid-19 safety guidelines. “Strengthen arrangements in cow shelters and pay special attention to cattle diseases in view of the monsoon. Run intensive drive to check illegal arms,” Yogi said.

Among those who attended the meeting were medical education minister, Suresh Khanna, health minister Jai Pratap Singh, minister of state for health, Atul Garg, chief secretary, RK Tiwari, infrastructure and industrial development commissioner, Alok Tandon, agriculture development commissioner, Alok Sinha and additional chief secretary (home), Awanish K Awasthi.