e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 16, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Sep 17, 2019

Seth, Nagar elected to Rajya Sabha as BJP members

lucknow Updated: Sep 16, 2019 23:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Former Samajwadi Party MPs Sanjay Seth and Surendra Nagar were declared elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha as BJP members on Monday.

They had had quit their membership of the Rajya Sabha and the Samajwadi Party (SP) to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in August.

The BJP rewarded them by renominating them to the Rajya Sabha against vacancies that were created when they quit their membership of the Upper House of Parliament. Both collected their certificate from the returning officer at the Central Hall of the Vidhan Sabha on Monday. Several BJP leaders, including law minister Brijesh Pathak, were present on the occasion.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 23:27 IST

trending topics
Dream Girl box office collectionMotorola TV LaunchShakuntala Devi First LookBigg Boss 13Xiaomi Mi Band 4OnePlus TVThe Sky Is Pink ReviewsVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraAyodhya CaseWorld Ozone DaySivaprasada RaoNaMo App
Top News
latest news
Lucknow News
don't miss