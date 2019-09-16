Seth, Nagar elected to Rajya Sabha as BJP members

lucknow

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 23:27 IST

Former Samajwadi Party MPs Sanjay Seth and Surendra Nagar were declared elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha as BJP members on Monday.

They had had quit their membership of the Rajya Sabha and the Samajwadi Party (SP) to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in August.

The BJP rewarded them by renominating them to the Rajya Sabha against vacancies that were created when they quit their membership of the Upper House of Parliament. Both collected their certificate from the returning officer at the Central Hall of the Vidhan Sabha on Monday. Several BJP leaders, including law minister Brijesh Pathak, were present on the occasion.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 23:27 IST