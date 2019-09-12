e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 12, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Sep 12, 2019

SIT questions two college principals in Chinmayanand case

lucknow Updated: Sep 12, 2019 19:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing a woman student’s harassment allegations against former union minister Swami Chinmayanand on Thursday questioned the principals of the two colleges where she has studied.

The principals, Avnish Mishra and Sanjay Baranwal, were summoned to the Shahjahanpur police lines and questioned there for over four hours separately. Both the institutions, including a law college, are run by Swami Chinmayanand’s trust.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 19:47 IST

trending topics
Section 375 movie reviewDUSU elections 2019Deepika PadukonePriyanka ChopraArticle 370Alia BhattAyushmann KhurranaKangana RanautP ChidambaramDream Girl ReviewManmohan SinghIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi
Top News
latest news
Lucknow News
don't miss