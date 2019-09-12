SIT questions two college principals in Chinmayanand case

lucknow

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 19:47 IST

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing a woman student’s harassment allegations against former union minister Swami Chinmayanand on Thursday questioned the principals of the two colleges where she has studied.

The principals, Avnish Mishra and Sanjay Baranwal, were summoned to the Shahjahanpur police lines and questioned there for over four hours separately. Both the institutions, including a law college, are run by Swami Chinmayanand’s trust.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 19:47 IST