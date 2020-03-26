Slum-dwellers, shelter-less also at the receiving end

lucknow

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 21:04 IST

Along with the migrant labourers who are forced to walk long distances to reach their native places, slum-dwellers and shelterless people in the city are also at the receiving end during the corona lock-down.

The police have been distributing food to the needy people but there are still many who have not benefited from it.

Muneeb, who lived at Khamman Peer Dargah at Charbagh, had to vacate it due to prohibitory orders. A native of Farrukhabad, Muneeb does not have money to go home.

Some domestic helps are also in a tight spot. People are calling them for work but they are unable to go due to the lock-down and corona scare. “I stepped out yesterday (Wednesday) as the people I work for were calling me but policemen told me to stay home. There are several like me who have been asked either to join work or face pay cut,” said Sulochana, who lives in Shivajipuram.

No access to online shopping

Dalip Kumar, a migrant labourer who lives in Shivajipuram said, “I earned Rs 200 per day but for the past one week I am jobless. I have little savings and a family to feed. We used to buy rations daily but the local shop has run out of stock and we don’t know how to order from online grocery stores.”

Geeta of sector 14 of Shivajipuram had to go to her native place Bihar. “Since we had to go, I left the house work in three places. I have a family of three to look after.”

Ghanshyam, a native of Badripur village of Sitapur district (around 90km from Lucknow) said, “I work as a rickshaw puller and for the past 10 days there has been no work. I had some money but now everything is exhausted. I am left with just Rs. 500.”

On being asked about the UP government’s Rs 1,000 per month assistance, he said, “We are not registered. It would be great if the government arranges something for people like us.”

OFFICIAL TAKE

Lucknow divisional commissioner Mukesh Meshram said, “Since we are under lock-down, all are requested to stay wherever they are. As far as food is concerned, we are setting up 15 community kitchens. In eight zones, marriage halls (shadighar) will be used for distribution of food and dry rations, with the help of the LDA and other organisations.”

On being asked about migrant labourers walking to their native places, he said, “We had arranged some buses to ferry people working with the railways and other services. As far as the migrant labourers are concerned, contractors or employers have been asked to make arrangements for them and we are distributing dry rations.” He also urged the people for optimum use of resources.