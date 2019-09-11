Smriti visits Amethi with rail connectivity, temple beautification plans

lucknow

Union minister for women and child development Smriti Irani arrived for a two-day visit to her Amethi Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday with plans and projects covering various sectors from railways, to tourism and employment.

Riding on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s charisma, Irani had pulled off a surprise win over the then Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha election on May 23. Since then, she has visited the constituency every month, bringing VIPs, projects and promises.

Her development initiatives aren’t limited to Amethi. They also include Rae Bareli, the last surviving Congress bastion in Uttar Pradesh, which is now being eyed by the BJP leadership.

A railway project linking Amethi to Unchahar in Rae Bareli, conceived originally in the 80s when the constituency (Amethi) was represented by the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, is the one Smriti Irani is pushing hard at.

“The railway connectivity project between Amethi and Unchahar would have opened rail connectivity up till Prayagraj and, through Rae Bareli, it would have connected the district to Kanpur as well. But, the legendary Congress neglect was apparent in this scheme too and despite running the country for decades, financial clearance for the project didn’t come through,” an old BJP hand in Amethi said.

Smriti Irani, who had recently met senior railway officials in this connection, discussed the rail-connectivity project, which is to be rolled out in three phases. In the second phase, the project will link Amethi with Sultanpur. In the final phase, it will connect the district with Shahganj in Jaunpur.

“So far, financial sanction for the Amethi-Unchahar project has come. But when all three phases are done, it would be then link Amethi right till Shahganj,” an official said. She also visited Amethi and Gauriganj railway stations, launching free wi-fi facility there.

The union minister also discussed development of lesser known but locally important temples and sites.

“There are several sites which have remained neglected and all of which we would develop,” said an aide of Smriti Irani.

On the minister’s agenda are the Nand Mahar, named after ‘Nand Baba’, who is believed to have nurtured Lord Krishna as a child, the Kalika Dhaam, the Kadu Nala forest area, as well as the Bijli Pasi fort in the adjacent Rae Bareli.

Sagra pond was also among the sites the minister wanted to beautify, said officials who accompanied her to the constituency.

On Thursday, there is the possibility of Army chief General Bipin Rawat coming to Amethi to discuss possibilities of youths of Amethi and Rae Bareli being employed in the army and central para military forces.

An army recruitment rally is being planned for Amethi, which is being looked at as an employment opportunity for the youths of the region for whom Smriti Irani had also organised a ‘rozgar mela’ or an employment fair.

Before leaving for Delhi on Thursday, Smriti Irani is scheduled to unveil a statue of Swami Vivekananda at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology, attend village chaupals (informal get-togethers) titled ‘Didi Aur Sarkar Apke Dwaar (Didi and government at your doorstep).”

